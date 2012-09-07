SampleRadar: 563 free floor-filling samples

SampleRadar is well aware that, for many producers, the goal is to create tunes that people will want to dance to.
This week, would-be banger creators are getting another helping hand in the form of a collection that's full of floor-filling nu disco sounds.
What you need to know
The floor-filling samples are divided into four folders containing beats, drum hits, loops and one-shot FX
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The floor-filling samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Beat (127bpm)
Clap
Bass loop (127bpm)
Synth loop (127bpm)
Nu-disco laser
Floor-filling samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
