SampleRadar: 505 free rave synths samples

Today's edition of SampleRadar revisits the glorious and euphoric sounds of the '90s rave scene. Yes, we're aware that it's 2023 and the pills have long since worn off, but the synths, samples and studio techniques that defined this era remain as culturally relevant as ever.

Our rave-inspired sample pack collects over 500 sounds. Inside, there's a ton of 303-style acid basslines (obviously), rousing synth pads, classic rave pianos, hard-hitting stabs and buzzy, in-your-face lead lines, along with some bonus beats and multisamples thrown in for good measure. Get your glow sticks out and get on with it.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Rave synths samples: click to download

Rave synths samples (236MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.