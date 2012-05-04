SampleRadar: 204 free world music samples

It's not just common-or-garden instruments that SampleRadar has a penchant for, as this collection of sounds demonstrates.

Click the download link below and you'll soon be experiencing the delights of the bodhran, jaw harp, thumb piano and udu.

What you need to know

The world music samples are split into four instrument-themed folders of hits and loops. The BPM for each loop is listed in its file name.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The world music samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bodhran 100bpm

Jaw harp hit

Thumb piano 120bpm

Udu 120bpm

World music samples: click to download

World music samples (72MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

