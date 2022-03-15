SampleRadar: 165 free '00s synth samples

The Noughties brought a rediscovery of distortion, from Culture Vultures to pedals, and (all new) plugins to preamps. Throughout this sample set there is some form of harmonic distortion, whether it's lurking at the edges or taking centre stage.

The sounds presented here are less overt dance/electronic genres and more from the crossover with pop/rock genres, be that LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip or Radiohead and MGMT. No direct 'lifts' were made, but a whole bunch of tracks were listened to whilst making these samples to keep the sonic textures in line with as varied a decade of music as there's ever been.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four folders: Arps, Chord Hits, Pads and Multisamples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

