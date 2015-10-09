SampleRadar: 204 free dub drums samples

Armed with spring reverbs and tape echoes, the SampleRadar team has set about producing a set of dub drum loops that will dominate your mixes.

These were created using three drum kits that featured layered acoustic samples.

What you need to know

The dub drums samples are divided into four folders: 85, 105, 120 and 130bpm.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The dub drums samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Kit C echo 85bpm

Kit A dry 105bpm

Kit B wet 120bpm

Kit C wet/echo hats 130bpm

Dub drums samples: click to download

Dub drums samples (90MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub