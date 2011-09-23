SampleRadar: 300 free hand control samples

Sometimes SampleRadar brings you collections that are defined by genre; in other cases the focus is on a particular instrument. On this occasion, however, the thing that links the sounds is the way that they were created: by the movement of a hand.

The gear involved includes a Theremin, an Alesis AirFX, a light dimension beam controlling various synths and an Ebow on a Fender Telecaster.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five folders, each of which is labelled according to its contents.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The hand control samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Light Theremin

AirFX

D-beam

Ebow

Hand control samples: click to download

Hand control samples (411MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

