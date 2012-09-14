SampleRadar: 326 free jackin' house samples

They've got their hands in the air because they just don't care.

SampleRadar is in the unfortunate position of being able to remember The Reynolds Girls' I'd Rather Jack, a particularly awful pop record from 1989.

Fortunately, this week's collection of jackin' sounds doesn't take too much inspiration from that song, as eager downloaders will soon discover.

What you need to know

The jackin' house samples are divided into two folders containing beats and loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The jackin' house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat (120bpm)

Bass (125bpm)

Synth (125bpm)

Stab

Jackin' house samples: click to download

Jackin house samples (92MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

