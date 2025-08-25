“There’s a lot of good music left”: Springsteen releases Born To Run out-take onto streaming platforms

One of the out-takes from Bruce Springsteen’s Born To Run album has been given an official release after decades in bootleg limbo.

Lonely Night In The Park is now up on YouTube (below). Previously, the track had been heard in rough form on Sirius XM E Street Radio in 2005, but as you can tell it’s now been cleaned up, had its nose thoroughly wiped and is up on all streaming platforms.

It’s not the only Born To Run outtake – Lovers In The Cold was also heard on E Street Radio in 2005 but has yet to receive an official release, whilst Janey Needs A Shooter turned up on Springsteen’s 2020 album A Letter To You. There are others – namely Linda Met Me Be The One, A Love So Fine, A Night Like This and So Young And In Love, which are known to exist but remain in the vaults.

Lonely Night In The Park - YouTube Watch On

It could be that these are all destined for inclusion on Tracks III. In an interview with the New York Times in June, Springsteen confirmed that that next package is finished. "It's basically what was left in the vault,” he said. “So there was a lot of good music left. There are five full albums of music."



Speaking to Rolling Stone, the 75 year old singer didn’t have a firm date for its release. "It's just a question of when we have time to put that out, considering that I have a variety of other things that I'm interested in releasing soon also. But you won't be waiting 25 years for the next Tracks album. I suppose it'll come out in the next three years or so."



When it does arrived, expect it to be arranged differently to Tracks II, which was released as a box set of seven separate albums. "This is all music from different points in my work life that I've made, some with the band, without the band, some that go way back," Springsteen told the magazine.

"At that point, the vault will be not completely empty, but virtually empty. There will be really not more, which I'm sort of excited about doing, finally getting all the music that I have and have recorded out to my fans."





