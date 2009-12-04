SampleRadar: 376 free funk samples

Welcome, once again, to SampleRadar - prepare to receive your weekly dose of royalty-free audio excellence.

This week, we've got a brand new bag of funk samples that are guaranteed to leave you in a cold sweat. Put some of these in your tunes and the roof of the sucker will be well and truly torn off.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five folders. Four of these are labelled according to their tempo and contain instrument sounds, while the fifth is filled with beats.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The funk samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat



Bass

Guitar

Clavinet

Electric piano

Funk samples: click to download

Funk samples (164MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

