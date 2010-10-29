SampleRadar: 199 free uplifting samples

See, you're feeling better already aren't you?

There's a lot of misery in this cruel world, but SampleRadar remains positive. Witness this week's collection of high-quality, royalty-free sounds, which will lift even the gloomiest of moods.

If you're looking for samples that will put your music on the front foot and give it a lift, get ready to start downloading.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in four folders: Arps (arpeggiated synths); ChorPad chords (vocal-esque pads); Pad loops; and String Filters.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The uplifting samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Arpeggiated synth

Choral pad

Pad loop

String filter

Uplifting samples: click to download

Uplifting samples (674MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

