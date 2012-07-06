SampleRadar: 626 free jazz groove samples

A lot of people think that they don't like jazz, but while certain elements of this wide and varied genre can be challenging to say the least, SampleRadar encourages you not to dismiss the whole oeuvre out of hand (actually, we should probably encourage you not to use the word oeuvre as well).

So, even if you've had cold feet before, prepare to dip your toe in jazzy waters with our ice cool collection of chops.

What you need to know

The jazz groove samples are split into six folders containing drum, guitar and keyboard sounds.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The jazz groove samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Brushed snare loop 140bpm

Drum loop 160bpm

Guitar loop 160bpm

Keys 160bpm

Jazz groove samples: click to download

Jazz groove samples (375MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

