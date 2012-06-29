SampleRadar: 494 free techno drum and FX samples

You probably don't need SampleRadar to tell you that the drums are an essential element of a techno track, but in case you do, allow us to inform you that drums are an essential element of a techno track.

There are beats and hits aplenty for you in this week's bundle, plus a collection of FX stabs.

What you need to know

The techno drum and FX samples are split into four folders, each of which is labelled according to the samples contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The techno drum and FX samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Techno drum and FX samples: click to download

Techno drum and FX samples (160MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

