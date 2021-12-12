More

SampleRadar advent calendar: 592 free tuneful toy samples

Your favourite sound-making playthings reimagined as our SampleRadar advent calendar continues

stylophone
(Image credit: Future)

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on. 

Certain musical instruments are often dismissed as toys, but there are also toys that can be used as musical instruments. It's these bleepy funboxes that we're paying tribute to in this instalment of SampleRadar, as we take the electronic toys of your youth out of the attic and into the studio.

What you need to know

The tuneful toys samples are divided into eight folders, each of which is labelled according to the type of sounds it contains.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The tuneful toys samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Casio SA-01 glitch jazz

Kids' tone phone

Stylophone FX

Talking Teacher vocal glitch

Tuneful toys samples: click to download

Tuneful toys samples (150MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 70,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub
