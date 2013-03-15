SampleRadar: 332 free hip-rock samples

Since Aerosmith and Run DMC kicked down the barrier between rock and hip-hop we've seen countless acts attempting to blend these seemingly distinct genres together.

Now SampleRadar is having a stab at it too, and you can enjoy the fruits of our labours.

What you need to know

The hip-rock samples are divided into five folders: Beats, Distorted BonusBeats, Drum Hits, Hits FX and Loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The hip-rock samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 90bpm

Distorted beat 115bpm

Guitar loop 120bpm

Hip-rock samples: click to download

Hip-rock samples (256MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub