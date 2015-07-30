SampleRadar: 456 free great outdoors samples

Summer's here, and it's time to rid yourself of that studio tan by stepping out into the great outdoors.

Or, if you'd rather, you can stay in your studio and create the illusion of life outside by downloading our selection of nature-related samples

What you need to know

The great outdoors samples are divided into six folders, each of which is labelled according to the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The great outdoors samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Ambience loop

Birds

Camping

Footsteps

On the glacier

Water

Great outdoors samples: click to download

Great outdoors samples (444MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub