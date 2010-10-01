SampleRadar: 350 free minimal house samples

The sound of minimal house has been sweeping through clubland.

Less cheesy than electro and funkier than funky house (really), minimal is all about infectious grooves and basslines.

SampleRadar is getting in on the minimal act this week, bringing you the sound you need to bring the house down.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in 18 tempo-labelled construction kits (running from 118 to 135bpm), each of which contains bass, beat and percussion samples.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The minimal house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass 118bpm

Beat 125bpm

Percussion 130bpm

Synth 135bpm

Minimal house samples: click to download

Minimal house samples (134MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

