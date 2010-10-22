SampleRadar: 338 free FX samples

Getting hold of sound FX didn't used to as easy as SampleRadar is making it...

Whether you're working on a soundtrack for a media project or your latest dubstep opus, FX samples can help to add interest and atmosphere.

If your sample library isn't yet stocked with such audio embellishments, don't fret, for SampleRadar has 338 of them right here.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in six folders, each of which contains FX sounds of a particular type.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The FX samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Robot voice

Industrial ambience

Evil voice

Abstract

FX samples: click to download

FX samples (453MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

