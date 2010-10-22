SampleRadar: 338 free FX samples

Whether you're working on a soundtrack for a media project or your latest dubstep opus, FX samples can help to add interest and atmosphere.
If your sample library isn't yet stocked with such audio embellishments, don't fret, for SampleRadar has 338 of them right here.
What you need to know
The samples are supplied in six folders, each of which contains FX sounds of a particular type.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The FX samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Robot voice
Industrial ambience
Evil voice
Abstract
FX samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
