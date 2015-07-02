SampleRadar: 189 free French house samples

We're all familiar with the blown-out, heavily compressed and sucked-about sounds that typify a lot of French house, but sometimes, you want the same kind of flavour in a more chilled-out setting.

And that's where this week's SampleRadar collection comes in. If it represents one particular element of French house, it's the recliner in its living room.

What you need to know

The French house chillout samples are divided into three tempo-labelled folders (120bpm, 128bpm and 140bpm). Each folder contains both rhythmic and instrumental loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The French house chillout samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 120bpm

Pad 120bpm

Arp 128bpm

Beat 140bpm

French house chillout samples: click to download

French House chillout samples (107MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub