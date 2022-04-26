SampleRadar: 530 time-stretched and pitch-shifted samples

Since the birth of magnetic tape, producers have been experimenting with time-stretching and pitch-shifting recorded material.

Thanks to the technology found in modern DAWs, it's become a little easier to warp samples in this way - but no less fun. Download the free sample pack below and join us on an adventure through pitch and time.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Time-stretched and pitch-shifted samples: click to download

Time-stretched and pitch-shifted samples (793MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

How to create authentic timestretched jungle breaks with Akaizer

How to understand the basics of pitchshifting