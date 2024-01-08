SampleRadar: 490 free sticks, knocks and rims samples

Snares get a little boring, don't they? If you're looking to introduce a little variation to your sample-based drum patterns, look no further than the satisfyingly 'thwack'-y sound of sticks, knocks and rimshots to provide some impact and sonic interest.

For the latest edition of SampleRadar, we've collected a truckload of them for you to download absolutely free. Inside, you'll find a selection of one-shots that includes sticks, knocks and rims both real and synthesized, many of them processed through various FX. What's more, we've included a ton of loops that you can drag and drop straight into your project.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sticks, knocks and rims samples: click to download

Sticks, knocks and rims samples (238MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.