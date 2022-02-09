SampleRadar: 449 free reversed samples

For as long as producers have been working with samples, they've been reversing them. This tried and tested technique can provide a new take on old material, and can also produce some pretty creative and abstract results if used in the right context.

Our latest sample pack explores the results of this classic technique, taking some simple loops - bass, guitar and drums - and flipping them on their heads for a backwards look at some familiar sounds.

What you need to know

The reversed samples are divided into five folders, each of which is labelled according to the tempo of the samples contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The reversed samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass 95bpm

Cymbals 110bpm

Guitar 125bpm

Rhythmic 170bpm

Reversed samples: click to download

Reversed samples (273MB)

