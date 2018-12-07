SampleRadar: 260 free tribal adventures samples

We're on a 'war drum' footing for this instalment of SampleRadar: the sounds you'll find here are big, booming and neither friendly or funky.

The drums that were sampled were detuned, undamped and abused before being mic'd up, so prepare yourself for a real rhythmic assault on the ears.



What you need to know

The tribal adventure samples are divided into five tempo-labelled folders, each of which contains full drum mixes, drum mix pairs and individual drum sounds.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The tribal adventures are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Tribal adventures samples: click to download

Tribal adventures samples (279MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub