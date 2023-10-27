SampleRadar: 510 free NUKG samples

Things tend to move in circles in the electronic music community. Every few years, someone or other will loudly declare that a particular genre is "back", giving us all a nice excuse to get our knickers in a twist over some music we've mostly heard before.

In the case of nu garage (or NUKG) though, such knicker-twisting is undoubtedly justified: garage was so much fun the first time around (so we've heard) that it truly deserves a re-run. The slinkiest, sexiest of dance music genres has been glowed up for 2023 with a new and hard-hitting sound bolstered by modern production techniques and contemporary software.

If you fancy trying your hand at knocking up a NUKG track, you're in the right place. Our latest collection of samples captures the sound of nu garage through chords, drum hits, loops and multisamples; over 500 of them, to be exact. The best part is, they're free! Whoever said a new garage was expensive?

While you're here, consider revisiting our tutorial on how to make a UK garage beat.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

NUKG samples: click to download

NUKG samples (114MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.