SampleRadar: 500 free IDM samples

In case you didn't know, IDM stands for Intelligent Dance Music and, if you're really smart, you'll soon have access to a whole swathe of samples that will help you to create it.

The download link below is your gateway to a wide selection of sounds that are inspired by the likes of Aphex Twin, Squarepusher and Autechre.

What you need to know

The IDM samples are split into five key and tempo-labelled construction kits. Each of these contains the Base kit - which contains beats, drum hits, bass loops, atmospheric sounds and two or three other instruments - and an Alternate folder that features a collection of loops made from the raw materials of the Base Kit

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The IDM samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 160bpm

Synth bass 120bpm

Pad synth 140bpm

Atmospheric sound 165bpm

FX piano 100bpm

IDM samples: click to download

IDM samples (292MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 70,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub

