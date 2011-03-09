How to make Aphex Twin-style demonic vocals

Step 1: Unsurprisingly, deep or male vocals work best for this Aphex Twin-style effect. First, resample your original vocal - we’re using this one:

Lower it by three or four semitones in pitch, keeping the timing the same. Lower the volume on the original sample slightly and resample the two together. This should produce a thick, cavernous sound.

