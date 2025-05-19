“I don’t know the science behind it but it really works”: Olivia Rodrigo swears by this $50 Vocal Trainer gizmo to keep her singing voice in shape, but how does it actually work?
It’s all about those Semi-Occluded Vocal Tract (SOVT) exercises
Among the items that Olivia Rodrigo has stashed in her bag - as revealed in a new video interview with Vogue - the most interesting for music tech-curious folks like us is the Vocal Trainer, a small kazoo-like gizmo that we’ll admit we’d never previously heard of.
This is designed to help you “eliminate cracks, increase control, reduce strain and enhance technique,” and is believed to be used by not only Rodrigo, but also Sam Smith, Sia, Rascal Flatts and Avril Lavigne.
“I don’t know the science behind it but it really works,” says Rodrigo. But how, exactly?
Manufactured by Better Voice, the Vocal Trainer product page confirms that its effectiveness is based on the belief that you can improve your singing skills by doing regular Semi-Occluded Vocal Tract (SOVT) exercises, which involve controlled restriction of the vocal tract to increase back pressure.
The theory is that, by doing this, you can improve your breath control, pitch accuracy and vocal strength. Vocal strain is said to be reduced and better technique promoted.
Using the Vocal Trainer involves putting it in your mouth, creating an airtight seal around the tip (it’s made of “medical-grade” black resin) and adjusting the amount of resistance (back pressure) with the lever. You’re encouraged to use it when doing regular vocal exercises such as singing sustained notes, scales and arpeggios, and even for practising challenging sections of songs.
If you’re yet to be convinced, you could start by doing your vocal warm-ups with a straw in your mouth, which creates a similar effect. This doesn’t give you the ability to adjust the amount of resistance, though.
“It places you in the right place,” reckons Rodrigo, who also confirms that voice rest is a big part of her vocal health routine.
You can find out more about the Vocal Trainer and place an order on the Better Voice website.
