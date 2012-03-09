SampleRadar: 285 free real-world drum samples

Continuing last week's 'found sound' theme, our latest SampleRadar focuses on rhythmic hits and loops that have been crafted by samples that were captured in everyday life.

It's time to forget about kicks, snares and hi-hats and open your mind to the possibility of using a baby's rattle, food mixer or tin lid sound to generate your beats.

What you need to know

The real-world drum samples are split into two folders: Drum hits and Drum loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The real-world drum samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Baby rattle percussion

Sliding door kick

Drum loop 100bpm

Drum loop 130bpm

Real-world drum samples: click to download

Real-world drum samples (93MB)

Tutorial

How to make it as a sound designer

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub