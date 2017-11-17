SampleRadar: 264 free stereo toolkit samples

This pack of samples is a jam-packed utility belt designed to help your tracks get the spatial girth they deserve.

Most of the sounds were started using synth noise generators, which were then processed with delays, reverbs, modulation, EQ, a touch of dynamics and, of course, a stereo width control.

What you need to know

The stereo toolkit samples are divided into four main folders, each of which is labelled based on the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The stereo toolkit samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

