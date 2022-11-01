SampleRadar: 260 free microloopers samples

Sure, you've heard of a looper pedal, but what about a microlooper? That's the name for any pedal that samples tiny snippets of sound, looping and manipulating them to add unpredictable textures and glitchy effects to source audio.

The latest delivery from SampleRadar makes use of three of these pedals: the Chase Bliss Mood, the mtl.asm Count to 5 and Red Panda Tensor. We've run a variety of different sounds - drums, synths and FX - through this trio of sound-manglers to present you with a diverse collection of processed sounds. Get stuck in.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and one-shots in three folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Microloopers synth samples: click to download

Microloopers samples (530MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.