SampleRadar: 273 free rhythmic inspiration samples

These creative starting points will take your tracks in new directions

Rhythmic beds for your music to lie in.
More often than not, a beat is the starting point for a new track, but what do you do when you can't seem to get that groove going?

As of now, you can dive into our collection of rhythmic beds, which will get things moving without boxing you into a specific genre.

What you need to know

The rhythmic inspiration samples are divided into 13 folders, each of which is labelled according to the BPM of the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The rhythmic inspiration samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

80bpm

100bpm

130bpm

170bpm

Rhythmic inspiration samples: click to download

Rhythmic inspiration samples (152MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub
