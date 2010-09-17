SampleRadar: 303 free Hi-NRG samples

Like everyone else in the music world at the moment, SampleRadar has decided to step back to the '80s to bring you a taste of the up-tempo, synth-powered genre that was Hi-NRG.
Think Ian Levine and Patrick Cowley and you're in the right ballpark: if it's retro dance sounds you're looking for, you've come to the right place.
What you need to know
The samples are supplied in five folders: four of these are tempo-labelled construction kits, while the fifth is filled with multisamples.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The Hi-NRG samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Drums 132bpm
Arpeggio 130bpm
Bass 125bpm
Mini lead 130bpm
Hi-NRG samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
Tutorials
How to make a Chicago house bass sound
For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub