SampleRadar: 303 free Hi-NRG samples

Like everyone else in the music world at the moment, SampleRadar has decided to step back to the '80s to bring you a taste of the up-tempo, synth-powered genre that was Hi-NRG.

Think Ian Levine and Patrick Cowley and you're in the right ballpark: if it's retro dance sounds you're looking for, you've come to the right place.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in five folders: four of these are tempo-labelled construction kits, while the fifth is filled with multisamples.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Hi-NRG samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drums 132bpm

Arpeggio 130bpm

Bass 125bpm

Mini lead 130bpm

Hi-NRG samples: click to download

Hi-NRG samples (298MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

