SampleRadar: 270 free rhythmic noise samples

With over 80,000 sounds in our mega collection of free music samples, there's a lot to choose from. Naturally, this means we've covered almost the whole spectrum of musical styles and applications, taking in everything from instant hooks to broken synths.

Every now and then, though, we like to get a little weird with it, bringing you sounds that can help you veer off the beaten track into experimental territory.

That's why we've focused on the fuzzy, glitchy, distorted sound of noise for our latest sample pack. Not just any noise, but rhythmic noise: patterns of sequenced fuzz that could lend themselves to anything from scuzzy alt-rock to industrial techno.

We've got noise produced by a range of instruments, including the Juno-60, Arturia Microfreak, Roland SH-101 and EDP Wasp, alongside noisy field recordings, tape hiss and vinyl crackle. There's also lo-fi textures from the DecadeBridge ADHD and glitchy loops run through the Catalinbread CSIDMAN pedal.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Rhythmic noise samples: click to download

Rhythmic noise samples (411MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

