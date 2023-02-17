SampleRadar: 335 free soulful keys samples

This sample pack presents a set of tempo-synced loops, one-shot chord hits and associated multisamples from twelve keyboard instruments: five electric pianos, three digital/FM pianos and four drawbar organs.

The sounds have been programmed and played to fit in the modern soul/R&B genres, though given the large crossover of the kind of jazz/blues voicings the chordings possess they'll fit in a whole number of places.

The instruments, once tweaked to taste, have been treated to a healthy serving of compression, modulation, reverb and/or delay, with the odd amp simulation here and there.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops, hits and multisamples in three folders.

The loops are grouped by instrument and sit across tempos from 85bpm to 140bpm. They are all two bars in length.

The chords all include their voicing in the title, but due to the limitations of file name syntax the '/' one would use is replaced with '-', e.g. Amin7/9 becomes Amin7-9.

The instruments are included as multisamples which run from C1 to C6.Loop sustain points are embedded in the WAV files where necessary (i.e. organs), A set of SFZ files are also included to save any manually key mapping. All multisamples are run with four even spaced notes per octave (C, D#, F# and A).

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Soulful keys samples: click to download

Soulful keys samples (804MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.