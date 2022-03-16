SampleRadar: 619 free stereo FX samples

Today's free sample pack will vastly expand your sonic horizons

mixing desk
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a ton of different sounds in today's edition of SampleRadar, but all of them have one thing in common: they're designed to help you escape the monotonous world of mono. 

We've got loops that careen across the stereo field with reckless abandon, synth FX that sweep from one ear to the next, and loops, multi-samples and soundscapes that'll broaden your sonic horizons.

What you need to know

The samples are split into six folders: Classic Synth FX, Doppler FX, Stereo Delay Hits, Soundscapes, Loops, and Multi-samples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Stereo FX samples: click to download

Stereo FX samples (973MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub
