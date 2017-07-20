SampleRadar: 475 free crate digger's samples

For a true sample collector, nothing beats the feeling of crate digging. No, we don't mean sampling endless YouTube videos or MP3s on your computer, but getting off your behind, hunting down a dusty record shop, wiping off an old, forgotten record, dropping the needle onto it and hearing a crackly old sound that could be the basis for a whole track.

If you're looking for an easier way of getting your hands on some classic vinyl-style sounds, though, we have a solution: a ready-made collection of vintage-flavoured loops and hits.

What you need to know

The crate digger's samples are divided into seven folders. Six of these are organised by tempo, and there's also a folder of vinyl noises.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The crate digger's samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Guitar 85bpm

Drums 95bpm

Keys 100bpm

Percussion 120bpm

Vinyl loop

Crate digger samples: click to download

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub