SampleRadar: 502 free noise, hiss and crackle samples

It sounds crazy, but despite the fact that many of us work hard to make recordings that are as pristine as possible, we also miss those blemishes that used to be part and parcel of the audio experience: hiss, crackle and other types of noise.

But now, thanks to SampleRadar, you can bring them back. This collection includes all kinds of 'unwanted' sounds that can be used to add character to your productions.

What you need to know

The noise, hiss and crackle samples are divided into eight folders, each of which is labelled to describe the type of sounds that it contains.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The noise, hiss and crackle samples samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Tape noise

Vinyl crackle

Perc hit

Modular rhythm

Noise, hiss and crackle samples: click to download

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub