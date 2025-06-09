Codec, one of our favourite free lo-fi plugins, just got an update
Lese's Codec repurposes a real-time audio coding standard designed for internet voice communications to produce a crunchy, chaotic and digitally degraded sound
Released a few years back, Codec is a free plugin from developer Lese that uses internet compression algorithms to give sounds a distinctive lo-fi character.
Lese has just updated Codec to version 2.0, bringing a handful of new features that give you more control over the way the plugin manipulates audio.
Codec repurposes a real-time audio coding standard designed for internet voice communications as an audio effect, producing a crunchy, digitally degraded sound that simulates a poor internet connection.
Codec divides audio into individual packets, some of which can be randomly dropped out using its Loss control. This prompts the plugin's internal decoder to try to conceal the packet loss, and there's a choice of three modes that determine how this is handled by the plugin, each giving you a different sonic flavour.
The Disorder control (new in Codec 2.0) adjusts the ordering of packets being fed into the internal decoder to create a chaotic, glitchy effect, while a new Noise mode adds noise to the signal before it's fed into the encoder, creating a "messier" sound.
Additional crunch can be applied via Codec's Crunch controls, which crank up the gain on a selected frequency range prior to the encoding stage and dial it down it once the audio is compressed, creating more distortion artifacts with no added volume.
Codec is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. You can download it for free from the Lese website.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.