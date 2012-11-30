SampleRadar: 201 free deep dub samples

Dub isn't generally perceived to be the most joyous of genres, so it should come as no surprise that this week's SampleRadar collection has a dark and brooding theme.

So, if you're already in full 'bah humbug' mode and want to get your mood on, go right ahead.

What you need to know

The deep dub samples are divided into four folders containing atmospheres, beats, FX and bass loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The deep dub samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Atmosphere

Beat

Bass loop

FX

Deep dub samples: click to download

Deep dub samples (161MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorial

25 dub tips

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub