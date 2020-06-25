SampleRadar: free ambient allsort samples

You might think that ambient sounds have a habit of sounding rather nondescript, but if you check out this week's SampleRadar collection you'll discover that they can be just as characterful as more upbeat tones

Far more than lightweight tinkles, these are sounds that can be used in some serious productions.

What you need to know

The ambient allsort samples are divided into four folders: Analog loops, Lengthwise loops, Processed vox and whisper sessions and Spherical loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The ambient allsort samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Ambient allsort samples: click below to download

Ambient allsort samples (486MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorial

27 essential ambient production tips

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub