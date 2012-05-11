SampleRadar: 496 free random sequence samples

Believe it or not, SampleRadar's life is actually quite structured, but sometimes, it's time to throw caution and order to the wind and embrace the unpredictable.

Hence this week's collection, which gives you sounds that don't necessarily conform to any strict musical rules.

What you need to know

The random sequence samples are split into eight folders, each of which is named according to the type of sounds that are contained within. The BPM for each loop is listed in its filename.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The random sequence samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Arp beat 100bpm

Non 4 bass 135bpm

Rev monosynth 90bpm

Triple guitar 100bpm

Random sequence samples: click to download

Random sequence samples (254MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorial

6 'wrong' musical ideas that turned out right

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub