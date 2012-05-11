SampleRadar: 496 free random sequence samples

Believe it or not, SampleRadar's life is actually quite structured, but sometimes, it's time to throw caution and order to the wind and embrace the unpredictable.
Hence this week's collection, which gives you sounds that don't necessarily conform to any strict musical rules.
What you need to know
The random sequence samples are split into eight folders, each of which is named according to the type of sounds that are contained within. The BPM for each loop is listed in its filename.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The random sequence samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Arp beat 100bpm
Non 4 bass 135bpm
Rev monosynth 90bpm
Triple guitar 100bpm
Random sequence samples: click to download
Random sequence samples (254MB)
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
