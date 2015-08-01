SampleRadar: 174 free western guitar samples

With Avicii's folk/country/house anthem Wake Me Up riding high in the upper echelons of the charts, there's never been a better/worse (delete according to musical taste) time to add some twangy guitar sounds to your productions.

And, with Stetson on head and spurs on heels, that's exactly what SampleRadar is giving you.

What you need to know

The western guitar samples are divided into four folders - Acoustic, Danelectro Baritone, Fender Stratocaster and Gretsch Electromatic. The chord being played is indicated in each filename.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The western guitar samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Acoustic

Danelectro Baritone

Fender Stratocaster

Gretsch Electromatic

Western guitar samples: click to download

Western guitar samples (211MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.