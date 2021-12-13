SampleRadar advent calendar: 170 free psych-rock synth samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

With an ear to the mid-late '60s origins as well more contemporary psych-rock incarnations this sample set provides tempo-based lines, loops and hits stuffed with phasey, wobbly, springy, crunchy, fuzzy synth and keyboard sounds.

Though the title is 'synth' many of the original '60s sounds came from processed electric keyboard instruments, from Hammond organs to Farfisas to electric pianos... and of course the Mellotron for those that could afford one.

With this in mind the sources used have been selected from emulations of these as well as some era-relevant synths (if we stretch into the early '70s too) such as the EMS Synthi, the Buchla Easel and the Solina String Machine. We've run these through a truckload of fuzz, distortion, delay and reverb to bring that signature psych-rock sound.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders, in which you'll find further subfolders divided by tempo.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Psych-rock synth samples: click to download

Psych-rock synth samples (264MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

10 steps to scorching '70s synth sounds

Get vintage Mellotron sounds in M-Tron Pro

How to build perfect synth arpeggiator parts