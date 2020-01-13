NAMM 2020: news, rumours, teasers and predictions

NAMM 2020: It's the biggest event of the year for gear and we'll have all the news that matters on MusicRadar.

Follow MusicRadar on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all the latest from Winter NAMM 2020.

But before Winter NAMM 2020 kicks off later this week there's always a whole heap of conjecture, hope and rumour regarding the key launches could drop at the Anaheim show between 16 and 19 January. Big things are brewing and we're here to sort the facts from the fluff.

But first, what is NAMM, exactly? Held every year in Anaheim, California, this trade-only event sees the world's biggest (and smallest) developers and manufacturers gathering together to show off their latest products for guitarists, hi-tech musicians, drummers, DJs and many others.

The NAMM dates to mark in your diary are January 16 to 19. That's when we'll find out exactly what the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Roland, Gibson, Korg, Behringer and many, many more have in store for us, but as ever, our appetite will be whetted up until then with teasers, rumours, previews and - whoops - the odd leak or two.

To ensure you don't miss out on anything the pre-show hype machine churns out, we'll be updating this page with all the news (confirmed or otherwise) that comes in, as well as posting our own predictions.

So, if you want to know what will/might/possibly won't happen at NAMM 2020, keep it right here…

NAMM Guitar news

Fender: the biggest question marks hang over the big F because we're expecting the highest number of significant launches from its stable. The Ultra Series has already hit the market but we know there will be more signature models for female artists than ever before in its history but who that will be is still unclear. But other signature models have been confirmed…



A Jim Root Jazzmaster was confirmed by CEO Andy Mooney and it's set to feature his new EMG pickups, and a Custom Shop Joe Bonamassa '51 Nocaster is on its way too – it's based on his favourite guitar.



And in breaking news – could we be seeing a signature model of Tom Morello's Audioslave-era Soul Power Strat? YouTuber Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce attended Morello's recent Guitar Revolution event in California and reported this…



Today @tommorello and @fender unveiled the Soul Power signature production model 🔥 #ratm #fender 📷: @dougdoppler Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce A photo posted by @riffsandbeards on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:03pm PST

Gibson Tony Iommi "Monkey" SG Special (Image credit: Gibson)

I put the Callisto chorus after the distortion pedals, and suddenly it was 1983 again. I’m staying. Paul Gilbert A photo posted by @paulgilbert_official on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:40am PST

Yamaha: Nylon string models are the first order of business with six new NX series guitars – four featuring Atmosfeel electronics.



Nylon string models are the first order of business with six new NX series guitars – four featuring Atmosfeel electronics. Line 6: Surely the company will have at least one new product but will it be a new Helix unit… or something else.



Surely the company will have at least one new product but will it be a new Helix unit… or something else. Danelectro: Company president Steve Ridinger revealed to JHS Effects' Josh Scott in a recent video that there's three new pedals being released. The 3699 Fuzz (see a demo below), Roebuck distortion (based on the Ibanez MP10 Mosfet circuit) and Danelectro Back Talk Reverse Delay.

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

Manson Guitar Works: Struggling to find the MBC-1 is stock anywhere? Good news - there's a new Matt Bellamy signature and it's at a great price point again. It's part of a whole new line of more affordable guitars called the Meta Series. An impressive start to the year for MGS's owner Bellamy.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works )

Tech news

(Image credit: SSL)

(Image credit: Roland)

Drums