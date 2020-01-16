NAMM 2020: all the big stories from the greatest music gear show on Earth

NAMM 2020: It's the biggest event of the year for gear and we have all the news that matters on MusicRadar.

Follow MusicRadar on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all the latest from Winter NAMM 2020.

Yes, Winter NAMM 2020 is kicking off, and we'll be pounding the Anaheim showfloor to bring you all the biggest stories.

Held every year in Anaheim, California, this trade-only event sees the world's biggest (and smallest) developers and manufacturers gathering together to show off their latest products for guitarists, hi-tech musicians, drummers, DJs and many others.

To ensure you don't miss out on anything, we'll be updating this page with all the news that comes in.

So, if you want to know what's happening at NAMM 2020, keep it right here…

NAMM Guitar news

Fender

(Image credit: Future)

Following last year's Acoustasonic Telecaster splash, NAMM 2020 sees the company's most iconic shape get the hybrid treatment with the 'striking' Acoustasonic Stratocaster (below).



(Image credit: Fender)

Wait, there's more. Lots more.

• Fender revives HM Strat for Limited Edition run: The big F's vibrant metal Strat gets plucked from the archive

• Fender Player Series adds Duo-Sonic and Mustang models: Four new instruments on the 2020 line-up

• Fender debuts hand-wired '64 Custom Princeton Reverb and new Mustang GTX series digital modelling amps - Three digital trailblazers and one historic recreation on the way

• Fender has brought its late-70s Lead electric back to life

• Fender's new American Originals – the 60s Telecaster Thinline and 70s Telecaster Custom

• Arguably best of all, Fender expands Parallel Universe with Maverick Dorado, Tele Mágico and more (below)

(Image credit: Fender)

And in breaking news – could we be seeing a signature model of Tom Morello's Audioslave-era Soul Power Strat? YouTuber Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce attended Morello's recent Guitar Revolution event in California and reported this…



Today @tommorello and @fender unveiled the Soul Power signature production model 🔥 #ratm #fender 📷: @dougdoppler Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce A photo posted by @riffsandbeards on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:03pm PST

Definitely on display is this loving recreation of George Harrison's '60s "Rocky" Strat.

(Image credit: Future)

Gibson

The wraps are coming off of a resurgent Gibson's 2020 offering. First up, we have a recreation of Tony Iommi's legendary "Monkey" SG (below), in a limited run of 50.

Gibson Tony Iommi "Monkey" SG Special (Image credit: Gibson)

More signature models seem certain – the first being a whole collection for Slash, with Les Pauls and J-45s. A signature for Tool's Adam Jones (Gibson Silverburst Les Paul Custom) has now been confirmed but won't be at NAMM, and now the possibility Bon Jovi's Phil-X has moved to Gibson from Framus.

(Image credit: Gibson)

We also have good news for angular guitar fans: Gibson goes back to the 70s with Original Series Classic V and Explorer.

And now we can reveal Gibson's extensive acoustic plans as it launches its Acoustic Custom Shop with Historic and Modern collections.

Finally, for now, we have an online TV channel from Gibson that's full of great shows.

Ibanez: The Japanese company always go big at winter NAMM and it has already unveiled new AZ and RG models.



On the effects side, the company has announced three new pedals – Flanger and Tremolo Mini models and the return of the ES3 Echo Shifter Delay.



But the biggest Ibanez story has to be the Steve Vai Paradise In Art signature model (below)



(Image credit: Ibanez)

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

I put the Callisto chorus after the distortion pedals, and suddenly it was 1983 again. I’m staying. Paul Gilbert A photo posted by @paulgilbert_official on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:40am PST

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works )

Tech news

(Image credit: Akai Pro)

(Image credit: Sequential )

(Image credit: Yamaha )

(Image credit: Nektar)

Drums

(Image credit: Roland)