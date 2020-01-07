NAMM 2020: news, rumours, teasers and predictions

NAMM 2020: It's the biggest event of the year for gear and we'll have all the news that matters on MusicRadar. But before NAMM kicks off there's always a whole heap of conjecture, hope and rumour regarding the key launches could drop at the Anaheim show between 16 and 19 January. Big things are brewing and we're here to sort the facts from the fluff.
But first, what is NAMM, exactly? Held every year in Anaheim, California, this trade-only event sees the world's biggest (and smallest) developers and manufacturers gathering together to show off their latest products for guitarists, hi-tech musicians, drummers, DJs and many others.
The NAMM dates to mark in your diary are January 16 to 19. That's when we'll find out exactly what the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Roland, Gibson, Korg, Behringer and many, many more have in store for us, but as ever, our appetite will be whetted up until then with teasers, rumours, previews and - whoops - the odd leak or two.
To ensure you don't miss out on anything the pre-show hype machine churns out, we'll be updating this page with all the news (confirmed or otherwise) that comes in, as well as posting our own predictions.
So, if you want to know what will/might/possibly won't happen at NAMM 2020, keep it right here…
Guitars
- Fender: the biggest question marks hang over the big F because we're expecting the highest number of significant launches from its stable. The Ultra Series has already hit the market but we know there will be more signature models for female artists than ever before in its history but who that will be is still unclear. But other signature models have been confirmed…
A Jim Root Jazzmaster was confirmed by CEO Andy Mooney and it's set to feature his new EMG pickups, and a Custom Shop Joe Bonamassa '51 Nocaster is on its way too – it's based on his favourite guitar.
And in breaking news – could we be seeing a signature model of Tom Morello's Audioslave-era Soul Power Strat? YouTuber Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce attended Morello's recent Guitar Revolution event in California and reported this…
- Gibson: if 2019 was the comeback, what will 2020 be? Signature models seem certain and hints from Tool's Adam Jones (Gibson Silverburst Les Paul Custom) and Tony Iommi (an Gibson USA SG surely?) are strong enough to put money on right now. And there could be more too. We'd like to see some more affordable models in the 2020 range too though. Here's hoping!
- Ibanez: the Japanese company always go big at winter NAMM and it has already unveiled new AZ and RG models. We sense there's going to be some big signature models coming and announced during the show weekend.
On the effects side, the company has announced three new pedals – Flanger and Tremolo Mini models and the return of the ES3 Echo Shifter Delay. But expect much more on the guitar side, especially with signature models.
- ESP: the company has enough new guitars at NAMM that it's previewed some in phase 1 and phase 2 LTD model announcements already that sees the Phoenix model rise again as well as affordable Eclipses. Now it's completed the trilogy of new model announcements with phase 3 – featuring signature model revisions and the new '87 anniversary models… plus a Viper with EverTune!
- Martin: it's already released an affordable Johnny Cash signature but we're hearing it has something big planned too!
- Godin: As well as November's Radiator reissue model and the versatile Session HT, there could be more to come from the Canadians at the show.
- JHS Effects: the big news for NAMM will hopefully be the mooted Paul Gilbert signature overdrive that the guitarist was roadtesting last year.
- Danelectro: company president Steve Ridinger revealed to JHS Effects' Josh Scott in a recent video that there's three new pedals being released. The 3699 Fuzz (see a demo below), Roebuck distortion (based on the Ibanez MP10 Mosfet circuit) and Danelectro Back Talk Reverse Delay.
- Reverend: the US guitar company has a new signature model for Nine Inch Nails man Robin Finck as well other new designs in the shape of the Roundhouse and Contender, plus a revamped Warhawk.
- Electro-Harmonix: the company has announced its first tuner pedal; it's mini and affordable. But will that be it? Of course not! Stay tuned…
- Fryette: the Deliverance II Series amps are likely to be their main NAMM showing. But as you can see from the spec here, it's a significant one.
- Schecter: two additions to the guitar line have already been revealed in the shape of the new striking Silver Mountain and updated PT Pro lines. There will be much more coming too.
- Mooer: the Chinese firm are going all-in on multi effects modelling units. And the new GE250 is priced competitively with a seriously impressive spec. We'll get a closer look on the show floor, and there's going to be a lot more from them too.
- Faith: the British acoustic designers is stretching out this year with its first nylon and baritone models.
- Boss: do the effects legends have anything left in the tank to release? After all it's already revealed the SY-100 guitar and bass synth and highly desirable Waza-Air amp and effects headphones. Add to that there's the DD-8 and DD-3T delay pedals. What's next? We can't wait to find out!
- Vox: we recently paid a visit to the UK Vox HQ and are sworn to secrecy but they have new products that are more than just backline related. Its entry into the small modelling amp market is now officially announced, however, and features its electro-luminescent NuTube tech. Check out the Cambridge 50-watt modelling combo amp here.
- PRS: late last year the Maryland builders revealed six new SE guitars, plus new Mark Holcomb and Dustie Waring signature models. There's also a host of 35th anniversary models too. But we want more – specifically John Mayer waltzing into the show to announce anSE Silver Sky. Will we get it?
Tech
- Behringer: Barely a week goes by at the moment without Behringer announcing some new product or another - most recently, an emulation of the Octave CAT synth. So, has the company held anything back for NAMM time? We'll find out soon enough.
- Korg: Korg is showing its NAMM hand early, giving us the Wavestate synth - an updated version of the Wavestation. Check out our review.
What's more, Jean-Michel Jarre seemed confident when he suggested that Korg might be releasing a full-size emulation of the ARP 2600 synth clone, and a recent Instagram post has added more fuel to this particular fire. Mark 10 January in your diary.
- Roland: Roland is exhibiting in Las Vegas at CES 2020 this week, and has announced the A-88MKII MIDI 2.0-ready controller keyboard and Go:Livecast mini livestreaming studio. Is there more to come at NAMM? Let's hope so.
- PreSonus: Having kicked off the year by announcing the StudioLive ARc series hybrid mixers, PreSonus is promising a new audio interface, too. There's also another new product that can't be talked about until the first day of the show, and you can expect the company to be talking-up its Studio One 4.6 DAW update as well.
- Artiphon: The Nashville-based company will be showing off the Orba, a portable all-in-one synth, MIDI controller and looper that's currently doing the business on Kickstarter.
- Focusrite/Novation: The Focusrite Group says that its NAMM focus this year is on "Removing barriers to creativity". How this noble aim will manifest itself in terms of new product remains to be seen, but we know that a slew of industry professionals will be on the booth to spread the word.