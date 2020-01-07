NAMM 2020: news, rumours, teasers and predictions

NAMM 2020: It's the biggest event of the year for gear and we'll have all the news that matters on MusicRadar. But before NAMM kicks off there's always a whole heap of conjecture, hope and rumour regarding the key launches could drop at the Anaheim show between 16 and 19 January. Big things are brewing and we're here to sort the facts from the fluff.

But first, what is NAMM, exactly? Held every year in Anaheim, California, this trade-only event sees the world's biggest (and smallest) developers and manufacturers gathering together to show off their latest products for guitarists, hi-tech musicians, drummers, DJs and many others.

The NAMM dates to mark in your diary are January 16 to 19. That's when we'll find out exactly what the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Roland, Gibson, Korg, Behringer and many, many more have in store for us, but as ever, our appetite will be whetted up until then with teasers, rumours, previews and - whoops - the odd leak or two.

To ensure you don't miss out on anything the pre-show hype machine churns out, we'll be updating this page with all the news (confirmed or otherwise) that comes in, as well as posting our own predictions.

So, if you want to know what will/might/possibly won't happen at NAMM 2020, keep it right here…

Guitars

Fender: the biggest question marks hang over the big F because we're expecting the highest number of significant launches from its stable. The Ultra Series has already hit the market but we know there will be more signature models for female artists than ever before in its history but who that will be is still unclear. But other signature models have been confirmed…



A Jim Root Jazzmaster was confirmed by CEO Andy Mooney and it's set to feature his new EMG pickups, and a Custom Shop Joe Bonamassa '51 Nocaster is on its way too – it's based on his favourite guitar.



And in breaking news – could we be seeing a signature model of Tom Morello's Audioslave-era Soul Power Strat? YouTuber Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce attended Morello's recent Guitar Revolution event in California and reported this…



Today @tommorello and @fender unveiled the Soul Power signature production model 🔥 #ratm #fender 📷: @dougdoppler Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce A photo posted by @riffsandbeards on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:03pm PST

Gibson: if 2019 was the comeback, what will 2020 be? Signature models seem certain and hints from Tool's Adam Jones (Gibson Silverburst Les Paul Custom) and Tony Iommi (an Gibson USA SG surely?) are strong enough to put money on right now. And there could be more too. We'd like to see some more affordable models in the 2020 range too though. Here's hoping!



if 2019 was the comeback, what will 2020 be? Signature models seem certain and hints from Tool's Adam Jones (Gibson Silverburst Les Paul Custom) and Tony Iommi (an Gibson USA SG surely?) are strong enough to put money on right now. And there could be more too. We'd like to see some more affordable models in the 2020 range too though. Here's hoping! Ibanez: the Japanese company always go big at winter NAMM and it has already unveiled new AZ and RG models. We sense there's going to be some big signature models coming and announced during the show weekend.



On the effects side, the company has announced three new pedals – Flanger and Tremolo Mini models and the return of the ES3 Echo Shifter Delay. But expect much more on the guitar side, especially with signature models.



the Japanese company always go big at winter NAMM and it has already unveiled new AZ and RG models. We sense there's going to be some big signature models coming and announced during the show weekend. On the effects side, the company has announced three new pedals – Flanger and Tremolo Mini models and the return of the ES3 Echo Shifter Delay. But expect much more on the guitar side, especially with signature models. ESP: the company has enough new guitars at NAMM that it's previewed some in phase 1 and phase 2 LTD model announcements already that sees the Phoenix model rise again as well as affordable Eclipses. Now it's completed the trilogy of new model announcements with phase 3 – featuring signature model revisions and the new '87 anniversary models… plus a Viper with EverTune!



the company has enough new guitars at NAMM that it's previewed some in phase 1 and phase 2 LTD model announcements already that sees the Phoenix model rise again as well as affordable Eclipses. Now it's completed the trilogy of new model announcements with phase 3 – featuring signature model revisions and the new '87 anniversary models… plus a Viper with EverTune! Martin: it's already released an affordable Johnny Cash signature but we're hearing it has something big planned too!



it's already released an affordable Johnny Cash signature but we're hearing it has something big planned too! Godin: As well as November's Radiator reissue model and the versatile Session HT, there could be more to come from the Canadians at the show.



As well as November's Radiator reissue model and the versatile Session HT, there could be more to come from the Canadians at the show. JHS Effects: the big news for NAMM will hopefully be the mooted Paul Gilbert signature overdrive that the guitarist was roadtesting last year.

I put the Callisto chorus after the distortion pedals, and suddenly it was 1983 again. I’m staying. Paul Gilbert A photo posted by @paulgilbert_official on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:40am PST

Danelectro: company president Steve Ridinger revealed to JHS Effects' Josh Scott in a recent video that there's three new pedals being released. The 3699 Fuzz (see a demo below), Roebuck distortion (based on the Ibanez MP10 Mosfet circuit) and Danelectro Back Talk Reverse Delay.

Tech

1.10.2020 😎 Korg A photo posted by @korgofficial on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:01am PST

(Image credit: Roland)