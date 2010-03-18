Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010: the ultimate guide

Frankfurt musikmesse 2010

Frankfurt's Musikmesse is Europe's largest music equipment trade fair, and the 2010 event runs from 24-27 March.

As you'd expect, MusicRadar will be reporting live from the show floor, bringing you the latest news, plus photo galleries and videos of the hottest gear and most eye-catching stands. We'll be sure to stalk any celebrities who are walking the Musikmesse halls (and riding its numerous travelators), too.

Day reports

Day Three highlights

Day Two highlights

Day One highlights

Videos

Line 6 digital wireless mics and Relay system

Line 6 James Tyler Variax guitars

Blackstar Amplification's new HT pedals in action

Marshall's Natal Drums in action!

Fender's American Deluxe series on video

3 GAIA SH-01 videos from Roland

Marshall's grand unveiling of Natal Drums on video

Korg monotron video demo

Roland Lucina AX-09 video demo

Elektron Octatrack prototype video

Roland GAIA SH-01 synth video demo

Photo galleries

Musikmesse 2010: From The Basement

International Vintage Show highlights gallery

New Yamaha electric guitars and basses in pictures

Da Fact Karlax controller in pictures

Ibanez Limited Edition guitars in pictures

Clapton's Blackie and SRV's Lenny in pictures

The Gibson stand in pictures

New Roland products round-up

New Korg products round-up

Product news: guitars

Line 6 releases POD X3 V2.0 software

Line 6 launches XD-series digital wireless microphone systems

Line 6 announces free software update for spider guitar amplifiers

Line 6 announces Relay RXS06 wireless receiver and TBP06 wireless transmitter

Line 6 launches Relay digital wireless system - worldwide

Line 6 releases POD Farm 2 Plug-in

Line 6 announces Variax guitars designed by James Tyler (UPDATE)

DigiTech announces JamMan delay looper

P Style bass receives the East treatment with P-Retro

The Fret-King Country Squire BT "Evocation"

Vox Ice 9 Overdrive Pedal

Vox AGA150 Acoustic Guitar Amplifier

Vox Virage II launched at Frankfurt

Vox exhibits AC4TVmini

TC Electronic launches BG500 115 and 210 bass combos

Fender announces new American Deluxe guitars and basses

Epiphone expands Masterbilt line with DR-500MCE acoustic

Epiphone unveils Jeff Waters Annihilation-V signature guitar

Epiphone introduces the new Les Paul Plustop PRO/FX

DBZ Snake Skin Venom poised to strike

Gibson announces Frankfurt 2010 product line-up

Blackstar expands HT valve FX pedal range

Gibson unveils Joan Jett Blackheart Melody Maker

EBS announces Fafner II Dual Channel Bass Amp

Knaggs Guitars launch at Frankfurt

Product news: tech

DA FACT unveils Karlax, "the ultimate controller"

Radikal announces Accelerator synth

Numark M6 USB DJ mixer unveiled

VirSyn Matrix 2 vocoder gets new filters

Steinberg announces free 5.5 Update for Cubase 5

Alesis announces iO2 Express audio interface

Spectrasonics updates Omnisphere and Trilian

Hercules provides new details about its DJ Console Mk4

Muse Research selects Ultimate Sound Bank for MuseBox sounds

Steinberg presents HALion Sonic VST3 production workstation

Steinberg announces WaveLab 7 for Mac OS X and Windows

Universal Audio announces 4-710D four channel "Twinfinity" mic preamp

Roland unveils GAIA SH-01 synthesizer

Korg PS60 performance synthesizer revealed

Korg Micrometro is mini digital metronome

Roland unveils the CD-2i SD/CD Recorder

Roland launches the FR-3X V Accordion

Korg MR-2 is high-res mobile recorder

Roland R-05 pocket recorder announced

Roland introduces the Boss BR-800 Digital Recorder

Korg introduces MP-10 Pro media player

Korg monotron is analogue ribbon synth

Cakewalk and Boss announce V-Studio 20

Korg microSTATION workstation unveiled

Korg ELECTRIBE•MX/SX instruments reborn

Roland Lucina AX-09 is more affordable keytar

Toontrack Beatstation features revealed

JazzMutant announces Mu Ableton Live controller

PreSonus launches major enhancements to Studio One

Adam Audio expands SX-Series monitors

Adam Audio launches AX-Series monitors

Mackie announces new HD Series subwoofers

Lexicon to launch LXP Native Reverb Plug-in Bundle

SPL DrumXchanger to make its debut

Steinberg to show two new apps

Product news: drums

Pearl unveils VSX graffiti graphic drum kit

Yamaha unveils DTX550K electronic drum kit