Musikmesse 2010: Knaggs Guitars launch at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Joe Knaggs and Peter Wolf, formerly executives of PRS Guitars, are setting new standards when it comes to excellence in design and luthiery of stringed musical instruments (electric, acoustic guitars, basses and mandolins). Only the finest tone woods and materials are being used in their designs, which are highly anticipated by aspiring guitar players and collectors around the world.

During his engagement with PRS Guitars, first as their Production Manager, later as their Chief Designer and Director of R&D and Private Stock, Joe has designed and custom build award winning instruments as well as many custom made guitars for well known artists.

Now that he has started his own venture, Joe will be designing and building instruments within a small team of skilled guitar makers at their work shop in Greensboro, Maryland, halfway between his former employer and the Atlantic Ocean.

Knaggs Guitars will be serving all guitar playing and guitar loving camps - short scale, long scale, six-on-a-side headstocks with flat tops, scratchplates and single coils as well as three-on-a-side headstocks, set necks, carved maple tops and fat humbucking sounds, semi-hollow instruments and acoustics, and basses and mandolins.

Joe's attachment to the area is not only apparent through the fact that his creations are exclusively produced at the East Coast of the US, his bond to this region is also manifested in the model names - instruments of the Chesapeake line bear American Indian names of tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay - Choptank, Severn, Patuxent and Potomac, whereas the designs of the Influence line are named after American Indian names of rivers in North-America, such as Kenai, Keya, Chena and Sheyenne.

Knaggs Guitars will be launching their designs and creations during the International Musikmesse in Frankfurt, Germany, 24-27 March. For the first time, visitors, aspiring guitar players, fans and musicians will have the chance to see the new Knaggs model range at the Sound Service booth in hall 4.0, C35.

A total of 10 new models that Joe has been working on during the past 8 months will be exhibited. Sound Service has signed up as the exclusive distributor for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and other neighboring countries and will be handling distribution, brand development and service for Knaggs Guitars.

Information taken from official press release

