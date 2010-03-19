Musikmesse 2010: Epiphone introduces the new Les Paul Plustop PRO/FX

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: Since 1952, the Les Paul guitar has stood the test of time and been the choice of countless guitarists from Les Paul himself to Jimmy Page to Slash. Today, Epiphone announces a new Les Paul model that's sure to have the shredders in the crowd cheering.

Announcing Epiphone's new Les Paul Plustop PRO/FX which combines all the great features and looks of a Les Paul but adds a double-locking Floyd Rose tremolo and coil-tapping for an amazing combination of crunch and versatility.

Epiphone Les Paul Tribute 'Prizm' Plus

As with all great Les Pauls, the PRO/FX features a solid Mahogany back with a highly flamed Maple top and a solid Mahogany neck that's hand-fitted and glued into the body for excellent neck-to-body contact and acting almost like one continuous piece of wood. The neck features a SlimTaper D profile that's both comfortable and fast. But that's where the new LP PRO/FX takes a departure from tradition.

Epiphone has added an original Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo that allows the guitarist to raise and lower pitch for classic '80s style effects. The body is routed out in back of the tremolo to allow for pitch raising up to 2-1/2 steps while the downward range is wide enough to get the strings slack. It's combined with a R4 locking nut for improved tuning stability.

Also added are Epiphone's new 4-wire humbucking pickups. In the neck position is the Alnico Classic humbucker that provides warmth and subtle tone with a full, even response that doesn't hold back when you need that classic humbucker crunch!

In the bridge position is the Alnico Classic Plus humbucker. A perfect companion to the Classic, it is over-wound for slighter higher output without sacrificing its rich, vintage tone. Both feature Alnico-II magnets, enamel wire and are double vacuum waxed as well as 4-wire output. This allows for coil-tapping and this LP takes full advantage of it with push/pull potentiometers on both volume controls. Combined with the 3-way toggle, it gives you a wide range of killer tones in one great guitar.

Other standard features include nickel hardware, premium Grover machine heads, LockTone tune-o-matic/stopbar and Epiphone's own StrapLocks. And like every Epiphone, it features their Limited Lifetime warranty backed by world famous 24/7/365 day Customer Service.

The US MSRP for the new Les Paul PlusTop PRO/FX is $1165 with an optional hard case for $132. It will be in retail stores starting in May 2010. See it up-close at the Frankfurt Musik Messe at the Epiphone booth #4.1 E50.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Epiphone online

