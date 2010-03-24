Musikmesse 2010: VOX Ice 9 Overdrive Pedal

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Loaded with personality, the Ice 9 overdrive pedal is fourth in a series of effect pedals created in collaboration between world‐renowned guitarist Joe Satriani and VOX. With two distinct overdrive modes, versatile tone‐shaping, and the ever-popular "More" switch, the Ice 9 delivers a wide range of inspiring tones, yet remains remarkably easy to use. The name comes from the title of one of Joe Satriani's popular songs on his smash album, Surfing with the Alien (1987).

Main Features

Two voices of overdrive: Vintage or Modern

Gain and Volume knobs offer exacting distortion control

Tone and Bass controls deliver detailed tone‐shaping

The signature Joe Satriani "More" button

Dual Voice Dexterity

The Vintage / Modern voice switch provides access to two totally different overdrive voices; each is designed to Joe's exacting specifications using carefully selected components. The Vintage mode employs a special op amp and premium diodes to offer overdrive effects that are sweetly warm and classic, with just the right amount of sparkle and sustain. In contrast, the Modern voice utilizes a Germanium diode to kick up a cutting-edge overdrive that is altogether new and aggressive.

Superior Sound Shaping

While most overdrives simply offer a single EQ knob, the Ice 9 is voiced with both a custom Tone control and an extra a Bass response knob. The Bass control adds extra bottom to the sound before it enters the drive stage, delivering dynamic low-end response. Turning the Bass down will result in an overdrive tone with a crisp, extra bite

The Tone control shapes the sound as it exits the drive stage, offering even more sonic flexibility. While the EQ points match the exact settings Joe Satriani uses to create his enormous guitar tones, the Ice 9 lets you create an overdrive tone that's all your own.

