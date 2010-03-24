Musikmesse 2010: Vox exhibits AC4TVmini

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: The AC4TVmini joins the AC4TV, AC4TV8 and AC4TVH as the newest - and most diminutive - member of the modern AC4 family.



Based on the popular VOX AC4 from the 1960s, these all-tube practice amps have been factory-modded with a premium transformer and select components for optimum tone. Equipped with an original VOX design 6.5" speaker, the AC4TVmini is an easy

way to enjoy the serious vintage sound you expect from VOX.

Reborn with today's technology

The AC4TVmini improves on the hardware of its vintage counterpart. This up-to-date Class A version retains the distinctive EL84 power tube of the original and features a 12AX7 powered pre-amp, delivering the pure British tone that's loved by all.

By adjusting the volume and tone settings, you can create a broad range of tones - from a sweet, clean sound to that distinctive

Vox overdrive sound.

Switchable output level

In the past, the only way to obtain great-sounding distortion using a single volume knob was to simply crank the volume. The AC4TVmini provides an attenuator switch that allows the output power to be set at 4 Watts, 1 Watt or even 1/10th of a Watt.



This convenient and ear-saving feature allows the AC4TVmini to create a real, musically satisfying distortion - even at the lowest power setting. You'll be able to enjoy playing to your heart's content with your favorite tone late at night, in your dorm room - wherever!

Extremely portable, the AC4TVmini is also ideal for recording, jamming with friends, rehearsals, and more.

Small and stylish

Today's modern AC4 Series - including the AC4TVmini - borrows the retro-chic "TV" front styling that first appeared on the classic 1958 AC15. This vintage VOX design is still in use on today's AC15HTV from the VOX Heritage Collection.

Stylish, clean, and classic, the AC4TVmini will look great anywhere your music takes you.

The RRP of the AC4TVmini is £199 (inc VAT).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox Amps



